Scout Investments Inc. Sells 9,217 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $23,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 167.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,128,000 after acquiring an additional 363,367 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,030,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,436,000 after buying an additional 80,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,674. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.31 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

