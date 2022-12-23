Scout Investments Inc. Sells 12,661 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,661 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of AmerisourceBergen worth $49,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after buying an additional 3,419,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,171,000 after buying an additional 115,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after buying an additional 523,003 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,523. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.30.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,280,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,791,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

