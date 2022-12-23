Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,832 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,049 shares during the quarter. Splunk makes up 1.1% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.43% of Splunk worth $53,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Splunk to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.24. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

