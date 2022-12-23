Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 56,162 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,162 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $27,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $101.08. 7,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.69. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

