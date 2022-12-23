Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 131,756 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,756 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 1.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $58,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.92.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.21. The company had a trading volume of 27,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,304. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.03. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

