Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,644 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.46% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $40,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.12. 2,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $177.20 and a one year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

