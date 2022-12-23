Scout Investments Inc. Has $83.89 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 156,486 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises about 1.7% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Quanta Services worth $83,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.13. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

