Scout Investments Inc. Has $34.09 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,685 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $34,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $176.32. 4,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,299. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.44 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.33 and a 200-day moving average of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

