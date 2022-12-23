Scout Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 214,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,211,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zscaler by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,593,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,292,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 11.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,465,000 after purchasing an additional 118,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ZS stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $107.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,964. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.64. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.11 and a 1 year high of $332.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,478 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Zscaler to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.97.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.