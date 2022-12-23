Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,203 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 0.3% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,101,210 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,022.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60.

