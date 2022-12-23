Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Scholastic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHL opened at $39.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,894.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 117.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

Featured Stories

