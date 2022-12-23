Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Price Tops $0.0004

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 80.4% lower against the dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $5,289.94 and $15.83 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,985,575 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00060101 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

