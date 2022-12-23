Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is Triad Investment Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Triad Investment Management decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 5.6% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.
In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. 45,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,133,648. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
