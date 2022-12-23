Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Buys $60,671.31 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) Director David A. Ramsay bought 40,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $60,671.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,987,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,094.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Savara Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 26.55, a quick ratio of 26.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the third quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Savara by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Savara by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Savara by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About Savara

(Get Rating)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.