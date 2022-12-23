Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Buys $60,671.31 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) Director David A. Ramsay bought 40,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $60,671.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,987,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,094.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Savara Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 26.55, a quick ratio of 26.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.69.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, November 14th.
About Savara
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Savara (SVRA)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.