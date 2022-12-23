Sarasin & Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,047 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Life Storage worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Life Storage by 29.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 79.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 116.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,065. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $154.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.90.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

