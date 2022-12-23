Sarasin & Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,558,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,558 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 3.1% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.85% of Otis Worldwide worth $227,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $214,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.09. 1,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,557. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average is $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

