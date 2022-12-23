Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 1,854 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 30.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $68.07. 1,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,150. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.43 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

