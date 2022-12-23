Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $16.70 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,319 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $364.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $346.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.