Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $133.20 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 620,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 132,128 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $133,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 338,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,599,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.81. 6,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.07. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.