Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $106.28 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Broadcom worth $106,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Broadcom by 55.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.53 on Friday, hitting $547.56. 20,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $505.12 and its 200 day moving average is $506.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $228.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

