Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $20.86 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for $4.59 or 0.00027294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market cap of $20.86 million and $4.67 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

