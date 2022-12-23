Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Boosted by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.4% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,120,337,000 after buying an additional 236,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $129.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day moving average is $160.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 461.39, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $260.78.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $338,813.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,527,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $338,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,527,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,910 shares of company stock worth $27,972,566. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

