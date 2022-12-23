Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Shares Down 3.2%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.21. 38,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 743,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$679.54 million and a PE ratio of 20.83.

Insider Transactions at Sabina Gold & Silver

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Director Anna Maria Tudela purchased 20,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,355.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

