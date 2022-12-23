Rune Trading Down 46.7% This Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 46.7% lower against the dollar. Rune has a market cap of $26,262.28 and $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00007940 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $894.82 or 0.05309523 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00499435 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.14 or 0.29591787 BTC.

About Rune

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.33791623 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

