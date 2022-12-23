RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $57.57 million and approximately $30,165.16 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $16,855.54 or 0.99848850 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,881.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00390824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021909 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.40 or 0.00837601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00097659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.14 or 0.00605074 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00263215 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,415 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,415.2241164 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,844.56956963 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $26,277.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

