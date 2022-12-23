Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.27

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.27 and last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 27023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rock Tech Lithium from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$187.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.52.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

