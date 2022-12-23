RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 93,871 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,871 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 2.8% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $44,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

