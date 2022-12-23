RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 209,015 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 209,015 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.12.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

