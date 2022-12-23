RNC Capital Management LLC Invests $2.33 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 202,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

