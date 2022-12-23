RNC Capital Management LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.4% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $38,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BlackRock Trading Down 1.3 %
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
