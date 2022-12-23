RNC Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 624.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 99.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Capri by 49.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.26.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capri to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.82.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

