RNC Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $20,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Evergy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

