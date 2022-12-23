RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after acquiring an additional 64,692 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $458.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Bank of America cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.