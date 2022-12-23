RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3,664.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $95,733,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after acquiring an additional 777,164 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in MetLife by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,636,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,991,000 after purchasing an additional 694,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MET opened at $71.80 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.