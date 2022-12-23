RNC Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $312.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

