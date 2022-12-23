Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Trading 0.5% Higher

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,890 ($22.96) and last traded at GBX 1,885 ($22.90). 8,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 6,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,875 ($22.78).
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £116.83 million and a PE ratio of 243.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,890.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,033.27.
About Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.