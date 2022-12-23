Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Trading 0.5% Higher

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,890 ($22.96) and last traded at GBX 1,885 ($22.90). 8,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 6,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,875 ($22.78).

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £116.83 million and a PE ratio of 243.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,890.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,033.27.

About Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

