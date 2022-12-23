Reviewing ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) & Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO)

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ImmuCell and Cardio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell -2.63% -1.62% -1.15% Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ImmuCell and Cardio Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Cardio Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 640.74%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than ImmuCell.

This table compares ImmuCell and Cardio Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $19.24 million 2.46 -$80,000.00 ($0.07) -87.37 Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

ImmuCell has higher revenue and earnings than Cardio Diagnostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of ImmuCell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of ImmuCell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cardio Diagnostics beats ImmuCell on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. The company also provides California Mastitis Test that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic; and Dual-Force First Defense, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. In addition, it is involved in developing Re-Tain, a Nisin-based intramammary treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows. It sells its products through animal health distributors. ImmuCell Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease risk assessment test. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

