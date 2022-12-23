Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Carnival Co. & plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Sundby anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 7.1 %

CCL stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.