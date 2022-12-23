Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0870 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Request has a total market cap of $87.02 million and $1.26 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0870 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014349 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00041854 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020090 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00228490 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08817732 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,195,506.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.