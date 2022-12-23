Relaxing Retirement Coach Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Relaxing Retirement Coach trimmed its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.65. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $50.86.

