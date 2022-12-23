Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 2,827 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.5% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

