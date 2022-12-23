Relaxing Retirement Coach Purchases 35,104 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned about 0.49% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $19,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $61.17.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.