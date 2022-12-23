Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $2.31 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned about 0.35% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $408,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $169.21 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $152.79 and a 12-month high of $212.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.55.

