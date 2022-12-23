REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $41.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after buying an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 474,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after buying an additional 176,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,078,000 after buying an additional 163,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

RGNX opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.99. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.77 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

