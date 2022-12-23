Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 17,372 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,372 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $28,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 812.3% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Citigroup by 79.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

