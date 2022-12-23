Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BDX opened at $253.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

