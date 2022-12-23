Regent Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,800 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Up 0.4 %

KHC opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

