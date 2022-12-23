Regent Investment Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of HR stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 459.28%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

