Regent Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $559,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

