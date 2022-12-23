Regent Investment Management LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of GasLog Partners worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 12.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners Price Performance

GLOP stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. GasLog Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

GasLog Partners Dividend Announcement

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $95.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.19 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 0.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.